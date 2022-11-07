Mizuho Cuts Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $255.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TEAM. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Atlassian from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $270.32.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $123.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.69. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $115.06 and a 52 week high of $453.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 86.95%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $1,525,108.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,004,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 111,982 shares of company stock worth $22,899,113 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

