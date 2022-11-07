Mizuho Trims Ball (NYSE:BALL) Target Price to $51.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE BALL opened at $50.85 on Friday. Ball has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $97.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 6.21%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

