Model N (MODN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Model N to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Model N to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Model N Stock Performance

MODN stock opened at $35.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.99 and a beta of 0.64. Model N has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $38.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Model N

MODN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Model N in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Model N from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Model N has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In related news, CFO John Ederer sold 1,125 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $35,606.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,787,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $319,063.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,087 shares in the company, valued at $17,916,653.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $35,606.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,787,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,207 shares of company stock worth $687,180 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Model N by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Model N by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Model N in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Model N by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Model N in the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Model N

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

See Also

