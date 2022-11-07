Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock Position Lifted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.
Molina Healthcare Stock Performance
MOH opened at $330.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.85. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare
In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.77, for a total value of $3,957,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,480,283.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.77, for a total transaction of $3,957,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,813 shares in the company, valued at $11,480,283.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total value of $29,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,146 shares in the company, valued at $27,022,429.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,256 shares of company stock valued at $77,508,213 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Molina Healthcare Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.