Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,760 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,868 ($21.60) to GBX 1,760 ($20.35) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
MONDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mondi from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,940 ($22.43) to GBX 1,800 ($20.81) in a report on Friday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,753.33.
Mondi Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.53. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71.
Mondi Cuts Dividend
About Mondi
Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.
