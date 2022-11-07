Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,760 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,868 ($21.60) to GBX 1,760 ($20.35) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MONDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mondi from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,940 ($22.43) to GBX 1,800 ($20.81) in a report on Friday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,753.33.

Get Mondi alerts:

Mondi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.53. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71.

Mondi Cuts Dividend

About Mondi

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.3932 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 3.41%.

(Get Rating)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.