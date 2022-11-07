Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Position Boosted by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $97.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.49. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $100.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

