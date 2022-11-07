Morgan Stanley Cuts Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Price Target to GBX 1,060

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,300 ($15.03) to GBX 1,060 ($12.26) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 950 ($10.98) to GBX 890 ($10.29) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pennon Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,030.00.

Shares of PEGRY opened at $18.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

