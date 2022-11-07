Morgan Stanley Lowers Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Price Target to $16.00

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Verra Mobility from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Verra Mobility from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.25.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 2.7% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 2.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 202.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

