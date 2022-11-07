Morgan Stanley Raises Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $868.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $851.00 to $868.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on REGN. Raymond James cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $764.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $740.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $699.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $648.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $764.59.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total value of $3,364,120.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,905,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,993 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,529 in the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

