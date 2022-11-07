Motus GI (MOTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTSGet Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.87) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 214.97% and a negative net margin of 4,402.92%. On average, analysts expect Motus GI to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MOTS opened at $1.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Motus GI has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $14.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Motus GI from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Motus GI from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motus GI by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80,938 shares during the period.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

