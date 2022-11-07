Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 11.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 106.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 38,378 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 6.4% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Mplx by 2.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 1.4% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $34.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The company has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Mplx Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 75.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mplx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

