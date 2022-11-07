MQS Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BTRS by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BTRS by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of BTRS by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BTRS by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BTRS by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTRS Stock Performance

NASDAQ BTRS opened at $9.41 on Monday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $9.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTRS ( NASDAQ:BTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. BTRS had a negative net margin of 40.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BTRS shares. Citigroup cut shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. William Blair cut shares of BTRS to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Steven Pinado sold 141,253 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $1,313,652.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 508,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About BTRS

(Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

