MQS Management LLC Acquires New Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $165.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $143.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

