MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,160 RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPTGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 812.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

RPT stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.96 million, a P/E ratio of 100.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 520.05%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

