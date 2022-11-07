MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,521 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 41,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 53,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 32,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $70.38 on Monday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $124.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.16 and its 200-day moving average is $90.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.32). DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price target on DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DaVita in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

In related news, Director John M. Nehra bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

