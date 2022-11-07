MQS Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Uniti Group by 121.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at $109,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNIT stock opened at $6.76 on Monday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -666.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNIT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

