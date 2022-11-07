MQS Management LLC Buys New Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps Stock Performance

SSP opened at $13.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $23.61.

Insider Activity

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $594.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.00 million. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.51%. Research analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 15,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $241,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,621.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on E.W. Scripps to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark decreased their target price on E.W. Scripps from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on E.W. Scripps in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on E.W. Scripps from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

E.W. Scripps Profile

(Get Rating)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Featured Articles

