MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,389 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,389 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,957,000 after acquiring an additional 584,339 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth $11,823,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $11,635,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth about $5,349,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $4,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Trading Up 12.7 %

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $15.67 on Monday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.79 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Insider Transactions at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $116,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,776.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,964,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $116,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,776.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,945 shares of company stock valued at $360,569. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Stories

