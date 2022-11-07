MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,581 PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $451,784,000 after buying an additional 103,775 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the second quarter valued at about $727,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its position in shares of PVH by 14.2% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,651,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,946,000 after purchasing an additional 205,122 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of PVH by 68.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of PVH by 7.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Stock Performance

NYSE:PVH opened at $52.92 on Monday. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.03.

PVH Cuts Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. PVH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on PVH from $87.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on PVH to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on PVH to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PVH from $99.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.53.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

