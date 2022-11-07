MQS Management LLC Has $171,000 Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

MQS Management LLC trimmed its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 66.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 132,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 52,875 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 122.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 129,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $12.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.08. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.25). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 2.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 175.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

