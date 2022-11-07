MQS Management LLC Invests $113,000 in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 118,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 181,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter worth $1,756,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DESP. Citigroup dropped their price target on Despegar.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Despegar.com Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DESP opened at $6.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.89. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $134.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Despegar.com Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

