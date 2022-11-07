MQS Management LLC Invests $200,000 in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

NYSE:SLG opened at $38.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.03.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -286.92%.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

