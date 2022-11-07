MQS Management LLC Invests $36,000 in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,332,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,747,000 after buying an additional 401,658 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,053,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 558,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 445,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 19,173 shares during the period. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UWMC opened at $3.71 on Monday. UWM Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $564.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.98 million. UWM had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

UWMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of UWM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UWM from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UWM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.79.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

