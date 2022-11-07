MQS Management LLC Invests $45,000 in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Canoo by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,721,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,622,000 after purchasing an additional 28,472 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Canoo by 29.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,650,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 832,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Canoo by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 75,583 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Canoo by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 959,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 25,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Canoo in the first quarter valued at $2,950,000. 38.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE GOEV opened at $1.32 on Monday. Canoo Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $359.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.21.
In other Canoo news, CEO Tony Aquila purchased 200,000 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $796,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,538,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,535.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tony Aquila bought 200,000 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $796,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,538,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,535.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Josette Sheeran sold 108,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $422,022.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,398,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,773 shares of company stock valued at $428,281. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on GOEV shares. Roth Capital lowered Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canoo in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on Canoo from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.
