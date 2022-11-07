MQS Management LLC Invests $85,000 in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNMR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,790,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,518 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 1,247.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 773,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 715,785 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 490.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 472,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 392,665 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 319,560 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 365.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 350,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. 44.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Danimer Scientific to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Activity

Danimer Scientific Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $35,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 454,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $35,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 454,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stuart W. Pratt sold 75,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $395,466.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,519,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,975,999.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,327 shares of company stock worth $506,467. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DNMR opened at $2.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.53. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter. Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 104.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Recommended Stories

