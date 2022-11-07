MQS Management LLC Makes New $86,000 Investment in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMWB. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Similarweb by 70.1% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 550,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 227,059 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the first quarter worth about $4,527,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 89.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 109,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 51,775 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 309,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 63.7% during the first quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 98,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 38,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMWB stock opened at $5.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.44. Similarweb Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $20.97.

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $47.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.74 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 117.85% and a negative net margin of 52.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Similarweb from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

