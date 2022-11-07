MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVGS. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Navigator by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Navigator during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Navigator by 18.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NVGS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Navigator in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Navigator in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Navigator Stock Up 1.6 %

Navigator stock opened at $12.85 on Monday. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $991.76 million, a PE ratio of 642.82 and a beta of 1.75.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.48 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 0.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

