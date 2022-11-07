MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,721 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOK opened at $4.37 on Monday. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0136 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

NOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($5.80) to €5.40 ($5.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.50) to €6.00 ($6.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

