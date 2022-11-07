MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XM. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 879.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 912,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after acquiring an additional 819,336 shares during the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,136,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after acquiring an additional 22,028 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,970,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on XM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Qualtrics International Stock Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ XM opened at $10.01 on Monday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $44.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 54.40%. The business had revenue of $377.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Company Profile



Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

