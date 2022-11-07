MQS Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $558,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.34.

Several brokerages have commented on TEVA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.57.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

