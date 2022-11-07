MQS Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 500.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Markel during the first quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markel during the first quarter worth $38,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 300.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Markel during the second quarter worth $39,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 83 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 956 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKL stock opened at $1,211.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,162.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,254.65. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

A number of analysts have commented on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

