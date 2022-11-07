MQS Management LLC Takes $116,000 Position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMEO. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in Vimeo by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 11,296,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090,173 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vimeo by 95.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,798,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,360,000 after buying an additional 877,696 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Vimeo by 50.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,135,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,369,000 after acquiring an additional 720,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vimeo by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,418,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,853,000 after acquiring an additional 519,715 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Vimeo by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,137,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,908,000 after acquiring an additional 439,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Vimeo to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Vimeo Stock Down 0.8 %

Vimeo Profile

VMEO opened at $3.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $644.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.39. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46.

(Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.