MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. CWM LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 21.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 6.6% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Snowflake by 49.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Snowflake by 34.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $132.31 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of -60.97 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.68.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.43.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

