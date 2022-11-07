MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,652 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in MSCI were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 6,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.25.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI Announces Dividend

NYSE MSCI opened at $460.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

