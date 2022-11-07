M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,787 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at $209,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 42,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.7 %

MTB opened at $167.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $141.49 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.92.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

