MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at National Bankshares

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$66.43.

TSE:MTY opened at C$57.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$57.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$45.20 and a 52 week high of C$65.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.13.

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$171.54 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 4.6300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.50%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

