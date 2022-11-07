National Bankshares Boosts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$80.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on IMO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. CSFB set a C$72.00 price objective on Imperial Oil and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut Imperial Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$72.13.
Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$77.12 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$41.04 and a 1-year high of C$79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$63.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.65 billion and a PE ratio of 9.89.
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
