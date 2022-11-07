National Bankshares Raises Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target to C$20.00

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pason Systems from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered Pason Systems to a sell rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.42.

Pason Systems Price Performance

Shares of TSE PSI opened at C$15.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.51. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of C$9.92 and a 52 week high of C$17.12.

Pason Systems Increases Dividend

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$73.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pason Systems will post 1.2000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.14%.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

