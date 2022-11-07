National Bankshares Trims B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Target Price to C$6.75

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BTO. M Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities upgraded shares of B2Gold from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.56.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Price Performance

TSE:BTO opened at C$4.24 on Friday. B2Gold has a one year low of C$3.84 and a one year high of C$6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market cap of C$4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.60.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

In related news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 13,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total transaction of C$62,231.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$139,619.20. In other news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 13,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total value of C$62,231.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$139,619.20. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 8,330 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.24, for a total transaction of C$35,319.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,415,465 shares in the company, valued at C$14,481,571.60. Insiders sold a total of 105,321 shares of company stock valued at $455,712 in the last 90 days.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.