National Bankshares Trims Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Target Price to C$4.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upgraded Equinox Gold from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$5.30 to C$4.90 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equinox Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.35.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

