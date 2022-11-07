National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NNN. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.30.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NNN stock opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $48.90.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at National Retail Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.71%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $505,591.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Retail Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,142,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,831,000 after acquiring an additional 305,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,228,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,843,000 after acquiring an additional 287,695 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 9.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,552,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,899,000 after acquiring an additional 744,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,100,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,209,000 after acquiring an additional 34,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 33.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,982,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,236,000 after buying an additional 739,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties



National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Stories

