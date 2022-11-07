Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Down 4.8 %

Natuzzi stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.86 million, a PE ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $18.09.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $124.55 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

Natuzzi Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

