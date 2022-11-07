Needham & Company LLC Trims Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Target Price to $90.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DDOG. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.23.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $70.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.87. Datadog has a 12-month low of $68.70 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,407.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,229,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,182 shares of company stock worth $4,098,802. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at $27,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

