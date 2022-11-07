Needham & Company LLC Trims HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Target Price to $17.00

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut HireRight from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of HireRight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HireRight in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.56.

Get HireRight alerts:

HireRight Trading Down 37.3 %

HRT stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. HireRight has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $222.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HireRight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in HireRight during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 128.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in HireRight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.