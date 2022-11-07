NeoGenomics (NEO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect NeoGenomics to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect NeoGenomics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $7.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $919.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.26. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $44.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NeoGenomics by 245.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 263,007 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NeoGenomics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in NeoGenomics by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 106,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

