NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.43.

NerdWallet Stock Down 2.6 %

NRDS opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07. NerdWallet has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Transactions at NerdWallet

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.60 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. Equities analysts expect that NerdWallet will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 389,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $48,990. Insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NerdWallet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,316,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after acquiring an additional 49,443 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in NerdWallet by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,599,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 224,056 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in NerdWallet by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,095,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 216,835 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in NerdWallet by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 651,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 126,314 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in NerdWallet by 949.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 238,760 shares during the period. 29.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

