Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTOIY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Neste Oyj from €51.00 ($51.00) to €56.00 ($56.00) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Neste Oyj from €55.00 ($55.00) to €54.00 ($54.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Neste Oyj from €50.00 ($50.00) to €57.00 ($57.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of Neste Oyj stock opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1193 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.17%.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

