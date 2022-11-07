Neuronetics (STIM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Neuronetics Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $3.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.02. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27.

Institutional Trading of Neuronetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 44.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 84.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 44,514 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 31.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 25,593 shares during the period. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

