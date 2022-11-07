NeuroPace (NPCE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect NeuroPace to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 million. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 100.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.38%. On average, analysts expect NeuroPace to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NPCE stock opened at $2.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. NeuroPace has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $5.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPCE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NeuroPace by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeuroPace by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 83,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeuroPace by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 485,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 179,397 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

