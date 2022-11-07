New Fortress Energy (NFE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $57.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $63.06.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NFE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

